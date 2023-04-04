Rangers’ Smith goes to hospital after hit in face with pitch

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas outfielder Josh Smith was taken to a hospital after being hit in his face by a pitch in the Rangers’ game against the Baltimore Orioles. The left-handed hitter was struck on the right side of his face in the third inning by a 1-0 slider from reliever Danny Coulombe. The Rangers said Smith went to a hospital for tests on his face and jaw. Coulombe was pitching because Orioles starter Kyle Bradish left after being hit on his right foot by a line drive in the second inning. Baltimore announced Bradish had a bruised foot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.