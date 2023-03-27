Rangers release veteran catcher León from minor league deal

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers released veteran catcher Sandy León from his minor league contract after breaking camp from Arizona. Texas announced the move before an exhibition game at home in Texas on Monday night against Kansas City. León signed with the Rangers just before the start of spring training. The 34-year-old catcher played 533 big league games with five teams over the last 11 seasons. Mitch Garver is back from surgery on his right arm last July, and Jonah Heim caught 111 games last season. They also have catching prospect Sam Huff.

