Rangers host the Wild after Trocheck’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (5-5-2, fifth in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (9-2-1, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Minnesota Wild after Vincent Trocheck’s two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Rangers’ 5-3 win.

New York is 3-1-0 at home and 9-2-1 overall. The Rangers have a 5-2-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Minnesota is 5-5-2 overall and 2-3-1 on the road. The Wild serve 11.8 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in league play.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Wild won the previous meeting 5-4 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has seven goals and 13 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has scored six goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has seven goals and six assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-1-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Adam Fox: out (lower body), Igor Shesterkin: day to day (undisclosed), Filip Chytil: out (upper-body).

Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (upper body), Jared Spurgeon: out (upper body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Alex Goligoski: out (lower body), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

