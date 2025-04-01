Rangers host the Wild after Fox’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (41-28-6, in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (35-32-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Minnesota Wild after Adam Fox scored two goals in the Rangers’ 6-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.

New York has gone 17-17-3 in home games and 35-32-7 overall. The Rangers have a 29-10-5 record when scoring three or more goals.

Minnesota has a 22-11-4 record on the road and a 41-28-6 record overall. The Wild have given up 211 goals while scoring 201 for a -10 scoring differential.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Rangers won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 33 goals and 45 assists for the Rangers. Fox has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 25 goals and 38 assists for the Wild. Frederick Gaudreau has scored four goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

