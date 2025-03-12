Rangers bring losing streak into matchup with the Wild

New York Rangers (31-28-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (37-24-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers aim to end a four-game skid with a win against the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota is 15-14-1 at home and 37-24-4 overall. The Wild have a 12-5-2 record in games decided by one goal.

New York is 31-28-6 overall and 15-14-3 in road games. The Rangers have a -4 scoring differential, with 195 total goals scored and 199 given up.

Thursday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has 15 goals and 26 assists for the Wild. Frederick Gaudreau has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 28 goals and 39 assists for the Rangers. Jonathan Tanner Miller has scored five goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.