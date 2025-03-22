Randle scores 20 points and Timberwolves stomp Pelicans 134-93 to keep pace in Western Conference

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julius Randle had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves avoided losing to one of the Western Conference’s worst teams for the second time in three days with a 134-93 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards each scored 17 points, and Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota, which moved back within a game of Golden State for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference with 10 games left in the regular season.

The Timberwolves’ 41-point margin of victory was their largest this season.

Edwards also finished with five assists and three rebounds after a brief injury scare in the third quarter. The three-time All-Star went to the locker room holding his right thigh, but returned later in the period.

With his wife and three children in attendance, Minnesota’s Joe Ingles made his first start since Jan. 30, 2022, and went scoreless with an assist in just over six minutes. Ingles’ son Jacob, who has autism, recently reached the milestone of viewing an entire game in person. Finch gave Ingles the start so Jacob could watch his father play.

C.J. McCollum led the Pelicans with 15 points, and Bruce Brown scored 14.

Takeaways

Pelicans: Entering Friday with the Western Conference’s second-worst record, New Orleans played without star forward Zion Williamson because of a bruised lower back.

Timberwolves: During its ascent to being a Western Conference contender in recent years, Minnesota has sometimes underperformed against teams well below it in the standings. That was the case in a 119-115 loss at home Wednesday, but the Wolves outscored New Orleans 72-45 in the second half Friday night.

Key moment

McDaniels took a baseline pass from Mike Conley and dunked straight over Pelicans rim protector Yves Missi to give Minnesota an 80-59 advantage midway through the third quarter.

Key stat

The Pelicans are the NBA’s No. 5 team in second-chance points with 15.8 per game, but Minnesota outscored them 20-4 in that category Friday.

Up next

The Pelicans head to Detroit on Sunday, and the Timberwolves play Monday at Indiana.

