Rams WR Puka Nacua will play against the Vikings after a 5-game absence with a knee injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have activated receiver Puka Nacua from injured reserve after a five-game absence, and he will be available to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. Cooper Kupp also will return from injury for the Rams to face Minnesota. Nacua has missed Los Angeles’ past five games after spraining a ligament in his knee during the first half of a season-opening loss to Detroit last month. He was designated to return to practice during the Rams’ short week of preparation for Minnesota, and the team determined in pregame warmups that the record-setting wideout was healthy enough to play.

