Rams WR Demarcus Robinson charged with DUI after arrest in November

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson has been charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from his arrest in November. The Rams didn’t suspend Robinson after he was arrested in the early hours of Nov. 25. He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 24 in a courthouse in Van Nuys, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court’s online records. Robinson was arrested after California Highway Patrol officers observed a white Dodge sedan driving over 100 mph on the 101 freeway in the western San Fernando Valley, a few miles from the Rams’ training complex.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.