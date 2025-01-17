Rams taking a page from their past playoff success to navigate a short week against Eagles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have experience handling a short week in the playoffs, even if not all of them remember it. Head coach Sean McVay decided the Rams would not practice Wednesday ahead of their NFC divisional round game at the Philadelphia Eagles following a 27-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Glendale, Arizona on Monday. It is the same approach from the postseason following the 2021 campaign, when the Rams went from a Monday night win at home over the Arizona Cardinals into a road game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers en route to a Super Bowl title.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.