Rams activate WR Puka Nacua from injured reserve after a 5-game absence before they face Vikings

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have activated receiver Puka Nacua from injured reserve ahead of their game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Rams will probably wait until after pregame warmups to determine if Nacua plays. He has missed Los Angeles’ past five games after spraining a ligament in his knee during the first half of a season-opening loss to Detroit last month. Nacua made the Pro Bowl last year after his unprecedented rookie season. The fifth-round pick was the most productive rookie receiver in NFL history last season, catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards — both league records for rookies — and six touchdowns.

