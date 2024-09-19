Rams, 49ers both missing key players going into NFC West matchup

The Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday as both NFC West rivals try to shake off dismal Week 2 performances. The injury-depleted Rams were pummeled 41-10 at the Arizona Cardinals and will now be without top receiver Cooper Kupp for several weeks. Coming off a 23-17 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, the 49ers will be without WR Deebo Samuel and RB Christian McCaffrey.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.