Raiders WR Davante Adams and RB Josh Jacobs are questionable vs Chargers

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams was a late addition to the Raiders’ injury report and is listed as questionable with an illness for Thursday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Running back Josh Jacobs is questionable with a quadriceps injury. Defensive end Maxx Crosby is questionable, but that knee injury has lingered for several weeks. Center Andre James with an ankle injury and left tackle Kolton Miller with a shoulder injury are out.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.