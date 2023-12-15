Raiders RB Josh Jacobs to miss game against the Chargers because of quadriceps injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a quadriceps injury. He was hurt in Sunday’s 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and was listed as questionable for the game. Jacobs was placed on the inactives list 90 minutes before kickoff against the Chargers. Wide receiver Davante Adams (illness) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) were listed as questionable as well, but were not on the inactives list.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.