Raiders RB Josh Jacobs injures knee against Vikings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs went into the locker room Sunday after suffering a knee injury in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.

He was listed as questionable to return.

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,653 yards. He had rushed for more than 100 yards in two of his previous three games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.