Raiders RB Josh Jacobs injures knee against Vikings

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrate a first down against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs went into the locker room Sunday after suffering a knee injury in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.

He was listed as questionable to return.

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,653 yards. He had rushed for more than 100 yards in two of his previous three games.

