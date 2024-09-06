Raiders pass rusher Malcolm Koonce out against Chargers with knee injury

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce will not play Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers because of a knee injury. That will cost Las Vegas one of its top pass rushers in the season opener. Koonce’s absence will mean more opportunities for Janarius Robinson and Tyree Wilson. Koonce played especially well in the second half of last season. He made all eight of his career-high sacks beginning Nov. 5 against the New York Giants. Six of his sacks came in the last four games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.