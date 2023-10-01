Raiders’ O’Connell makes first start at QB with 3 Chargers defensive starters inactive

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell made his first NFL start against a depleted Los Angeles Chargers defense. O’Connell came into the game midway through the first quarter Sunday after the Chargers took the opening kickoff and went 87 yards, capped off by Justin Herbert’s 12-yard keeper for a touchdown. The Raiders went three-and-out on their opening series.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.