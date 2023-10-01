Raiders’ O’Connell expected to make first start at QB with 3 Chargers defensive starters inactive

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is expected to make his first NFL start against a depleted Los Angeles Chargers defense. Safeties Derwin James Jr. and Alohi Gilman along with linebacker Joey Bosa have been declared inactive for Sunday’s game because of injuries. James and Gilman suffered injuries during last Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Bosa has been dealing with a hamstring injury the past three weeks and also sustained an injured toe last week. O’Connell, who was selected in the fourth round of April’s draft, is expected to start with Jimmy Garoppolo in concussion protocol. The Raiders also have longtime veteran Brian Hoyer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.