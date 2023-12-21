Raiders defense under coordinator Patrick Graham makes noticeable turnaround

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
FILE -Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala. Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was having his job security openly questioned last season. This season, the defense is often contributing to victories. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce called it the “less is more” approach that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has adopted this season. Las Vegas had one of the NFL’s weakest defenses a year ago. Now that defense is more of an asset than a liability. The Raiders are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for ninth in the NFL in scoring defense with each allowing 20 points per game. That’s quite a jump from the 24.6-point average Las Vegas allowed last season that ranked 26th.

