Raiders defense under coordinator Patrick Graham makes noticeable turnaround

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce called it the “less is more” approach that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has adopted this season. Las Vegas had one of the NFL’s weakest defenses a year ago. Now that defense is more of an asset than a liability. The Raiders are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for ninth in the NFL in scoring defense with each allowing 20 points per game. That’s quite a jump from the 24.6-point average Las Vegas allowed last season that ranked 26th.

