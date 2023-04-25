Rahm back to defend in Mexico, LIV Golf off to Singapore

Jon Rahm plays for the second time in three weeks since winning the Masters. He’s the defending champion of the Mexico Open. The field is on the weak side with only two other players from the top 50 in the world, Tony Finau and Alex Noren. A dozen players who made the cut last year are now with LIV Golf. That includes Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz of Mexico. LIV Golf heads to Singapore for the first time. The LPGA Tour is in Los Angeles, while the European tour returns to South Korea for the first time in 10 years.

