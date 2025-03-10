QB Sam Darnold agrees on a 3-year, $100.5 million deal with Seahawks

Quarterback Sam Darnold has agreed on a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday. KSTP Sports has also heard the same.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because teams can’t sign free agents until Wednesday. Darnold had his best season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, leading them to 14 wins. He replaces Geno Smith, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

