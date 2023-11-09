Puka Nacua is a difference-making rookie and that’s an unfortunate rarity for the Rams

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) celebrates after the Los Angeles Rams score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Puka Nacua is the brightest spot in an increasingly dour season for the Los Angeles Rams. They hit their bye week on a three-game losing streak and they’re 8-18 since winning the Super Bowl. But Nacua is one of the most promising young receivers in the NFL after a record-setting start to his career. He’s also a rare example of the Rams drafting a difference-making player in the late rounds over the past seven seasons. The Rams’ hit ratio isn’t wildly out of proportion to the success of other franchises, but when a team goes seven years with no first-round picks, it’s more crucial to outperform the field.

