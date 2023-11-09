Puka Nacua is a difference-making rookie and that’s an unfortunate rarity for the Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Puka Nacua is the brightest spot in an increasingly dour season for the Los Angeles Rams. They hit their bye week on a three-game losing streak and they’re 8-18 since winning the Super Bowl. But Nacua is one of the most promising young receivers in the NFL after a record-setting start to his career. He’s also a rare example of the Rams drafting a difference-making player in the late rounds over the past seven seasons. The Rams’ hit ratio isn’t wildly out of proportion to the success of other franchises, but when a team goes seven years with no first-round picks, it’s more crucial to outperform the field.

