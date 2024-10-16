Pro Picks: Week 7 brings a Super Bowl rematch, another London game and an NFC North showdown

By ROB MAADDI The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, runs with the ball as New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young and safety Johnathan Abram (24) defend during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

A Super Bowl rematch, another London game and a first-place showdown in the NFC North highlight Week 7 in the NFL. There are six home underdogs, too. The San Francisco 49ers aren’t one of them, even though they’ll take on the undefeated two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. The inconsistent 49ers are 1 1/2-point favorites. Two struggling 1-5 teams face off across the pond when the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots meet. The Jaguars were routed by Chicago last week in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They’ll move to Wembley Stadium to play the Patriots.

