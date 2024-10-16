Pro Picks: Week 7 brings a Super Bowl rematch, another London game and an NFC North showdown

A Super Bowl rematch, another London game and a first-place showdown in the NFC North highlight Week 7 in the NFL. There are six home underdogs, too. The San Francisco 49ers aren’t one of them, even though they’ll take on the undefeated two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. The inconsistent 49ers are 1 1/2-point favorites. Two struggling 1-5 teams face off across the pond when the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots meet. The Jaguars were routed by Chicago last week in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They’ll move to Wembley Stadium to play the Patriots.

