Pro Picks: Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry go head-to-head in matchup of top 2 rushing leaders

Week 13 features only three games between two teams with winning records. All three matchups are on Sunday. Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry face off when the streaking Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) in a potential Super Bowl preview. Barkley leads the NFL with 1,392 yards rushing and Henry is next at 1,325. The Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) visit the Atlanta Falcons (6-5) in a matchup between first-year coaches who’ve turned their teams around. Two surprise teams meet when the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) host the Arizona Cardinals (6-5). It’s a full schedule with no byes.

