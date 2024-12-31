Predators visit the Wild, look to end road slide

Nashville Predators (11-19-7, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (22-11-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -164, Predators +139; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Minnesota Wild looking to end a three-game road skid.

Minnesota is 22-11-4 overall with a 7-4-2 record against the Central Division. The Wild have an 8-3-2 record in one-goal games.

Nashville is 11-19-7 overall and 5-4-2 against the Central Division. The Predators have gone 3-4-7 in games decided by one goal.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Wild won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 23 goals and 27 assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 13 goals and 13 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has 13 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Predators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.