Predators take on the Wild following shootout win

Minnesota Wild (27-14-4, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-22-7, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Minnesota Wild after the Predators took down the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in a shootout.

Nashville is 15-22-7 overall with a 6-6-2 record in Central Division play. The Predators have a 4-12-2 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Minnesota is 27-14-4 overall with a 9-5-2 record in Central Division play. The Wild have a 25-2-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. The Wild won the last meeting 5-3. Marco Rossi scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has 13 goals and 25 assists for the Predators. Ryan O’Reilly has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 17 goals and 22 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

