Poulin’s hat trick sparks Montreal past New York, 5-2

New York (AP) — Marie-Phillip Poulin scored a hat trick and Elaine Chuli earned a win in her first game in goal as Montreal beat New York 5-2 at UBS Arena. Montreal bounced back from being shutout at Minnesota to post the most goals scored in a game by a Professional Women’s Hockey League club and Poulin, widely considered the best women’s hockey player of all-time, collected the league’s second three-goal game.

