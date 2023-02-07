Portland makes its pitch for expansion WNBA franchise

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert was the guest of Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon at an event Monday to demonstrate community support for an expansion team in Portland, Oregon. Among those trying to persuade the commissioner that Portland would be a good fit were Oregon women’s coach Kelly Graves, Oregon State women’s coach Scott Rueck and representatives from the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers and the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League. Portland previously had a WNBA team, the Portland Fire, which played three seasons before folding in 2002.

