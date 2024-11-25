Porter scores 17, Ihnen 16 to help Liberty beat Kansas St. 69-67 in Paradise Jam semis

SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Colin Porter scored 17 points, Isaiah Ihnen added 16 on 7-of-12 shooting and Liberty held off Kansas State for a 69-67 win in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam. Kaden Metheny scored 13 points for the Flames. Brendan Hausen hit a jumper and Achor Achor scored in the paint to give Kansas State (4-2) a 63-62 lead with 2:31 to play. Porter answered with a 3-pointer 16 seconds later and Liberty led the rest of the way. Liberty (6-1) plays McNeese in the championship and the Wildcats take on Longwood in the third-place game. Hauser led Kansas State with 14 points and Coleman Hawkins scored 11.

