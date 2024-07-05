Plum, Young, Wilson power Aces to 6th straight victory, 98-77 over Mystics

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 28 points including six 3-pointers, Jackie Young had 20 points and 10 assists and the Las Vegas Aces rolled to their sixth straight victory, 98-77 over the Washington Mystics. Plum was 10 of 13 from the floor overall and 6 of 9 from 3-point range for the two-time defending champion Aces (12-6). Young notched her second straight double-double and fourth of the season. A’ja Wilson, who leads the league with a 27.0 scoring average, finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led Washington (5-16) with 19 points off the bench. Ariel Atkins had 18 points.

