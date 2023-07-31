Plum scores 28, Gray has 27 and Aces beat Wings 104-91 to avenge most recent loss and reach 23-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 28 points, Chelsea Gray added 27 points and eight assists, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 104-91 to improve to 23-2. A’ja Wilson had 22 points and six blocks as the Aces avenged one of their two losses this season. They have won seven games in a row, dating to an 80-78 loss in Dallas on July 8, and 16 of their last 17. Alysha Clark scored 12 points and tied her career high of four 3-pointers on four attempts. Dallas lost for just the second time since Natasha Howard made two last-second free throws to beat the Aces about three weeks ago.

