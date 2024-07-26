Playing with a franchise tag, WR Tee Higgins wants one more shot at the Super Bowl with the Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins signed his franchise tender and reported for the opening of training camp. He figured it would be better to get noticed by other teams and try one more time to win a Super Bowl with Cincinnati. The alternative was to hold out. Unable to reach a long-term deal with the Bengals, Higgins ended up with the franchise tag, which keeps him in Cincinnati for the season before he’s eligible for free agency. He’ll make $21.8 million, the designated franchise salary for receivers.

