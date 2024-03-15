Pittsburgh Pirates and OF Michael A. Taylor agree to $4 million, 1-year contract, AP source says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are bringing in veteran outfielder Michael A. Taylor on a one-year deal worth $4 million. A person with knowledge of the agreement confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it is pending a physical. Taylor, who turns 33 this month, joins a team that is looking for help in right field as the season approaches. He hit .220 with 21 home runs and 53 RBIs last season while playing in Minnesota. Pittsburgh is Taylor’s fourth stop in the majors. He spent his first seven seasons with Washington, helping the Nationals win the 2019 World Series.

