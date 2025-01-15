Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin’s home burglarized

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin’s home was burglarized on the same day the Penguins hosted the Ottawa Senators. The team confirmed the robbery but declined to get into details. KDKA-TV, citing anonymous sources, reported that Malkin’s three Stanley Cup rings were among the items taken. The 38-year-old Malkin is the latest victim in a series of home invasions of high-profile athletes. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s house was targeted while the Bengals played Monday Night Football in Dallas in December. The homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were broken into in October.

