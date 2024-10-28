Pittsburgh brings losing streak into game against Minnesota

Minnesota Wild (5-1-2, in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to break a five-game slide when they take on the Minnesota Wild.

Pittsburgh is 1-2-0 in home games and 3-6-1 overall. The Penguins rank eighth in league play with 30 total goals (averaging 3.0 per game).

Minnesota has a 5-1-2 record overall and a 4-1-1 record in road games. The Wild have gone 4-1-1 when scoring a power-play goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Beauvillier has scored three goals with one assist for the Penguins. Joel Blomqvist has over the past 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has four goals and four assists for the Wild. Marat Khusnutdinov has scored goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Wild: 5-1-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 1.5 penalties and 3.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

