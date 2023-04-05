Pittsburgh and Minnesota face off for non-conference matchup

Minnesota Wild (44-23-10, third in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (38-30-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins play the Minnesota Wild in a non-conference matchup.

Pittsburgh is 38-30-10 overall and 22-12-5 at home. The Penguins are 7-7-6 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Minnesota is 44-23-10 overall and 20-12-6 on the road. The Wild have a 21-9-2 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Penguins won 6-4 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has 35 goals and 34 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has 22 goals and 44 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored 11 goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Marcus Pettersson: out (undisclosed), Nick Bonino: out (kidney), Dmitry Kulikov: out (lower body), Jan Rutta: out (undisclosed).

Wild: Gustav Nyquist: out (shoulder), Mason Shaw: out for season (knee), Kirill Kaprizov: out (lower body).

