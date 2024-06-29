Pistons decline $19M option for Evan Fournier, AP source says, and extend offer to Simone Fontecchio

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have declined a $19 million option for Evan Fournier, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been announced said the move gives the Pistons $50 million in salary cap space. Detroit acquired Fournier from New York before the NBA trade deadline last season as part of a deal that sent Bojan Bogdanovic to the Knicks. The 31-year-old shooting guard from France averaged 7.2 points per game for the Pistons. Detroit also decided to extend a qualifying offer to Simone Fontecchio.

