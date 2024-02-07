Pistons add Fontecchio from Jazz, deal Morris to Timberwolves before trade deadline, AP source says

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have dealt Monte Morris to the Minnesota Timberwolves and acquired Simone Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz, according to a person familiar with the deals on the eve of the NBA trade deadline. Detroit acquired Shake Milton, Troy Brown and a second-round selection from Minnesota and sent a 2024 second-round pick to Utah in the transactions, according to a person speaking on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the trades had not been announced.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.