Pirates finalize contracts with outfielder Michael A. Taylor and right-hander Domingo Germán

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Outfielder Michael A. Taylor and the Pittsburgh Pirates have finalized a $4 million, one-year contract. The Pirates also completed a minor league contract with right-hander Domingo Germán, who pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history last June, then entered treatment for alcohol abuse last summer after being placed on the restricted list by the New York Yankees Taylor, who turns 33 this month, joins a team that is looking for help in right field. He hit .220 with 21 home runs and 53 RBIs last season while playing in Minnesota.

