Piette scores equalizer for Montreal after two red cards handed out in 2-2 draw with Union

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Samuel Piette found the net for the first time this season, scoring in the 66th minute to rally CF Montreal to a 2-2 draw with Philadelphia in a match that saw the Union’s Jack Elliott and Montreal’s Ariel Lassiter hit with red cards. Montreal (4-7-5) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 1st minute when Sunusi Ibrahim found the net for a third time in his last two matches. Dániel Gazdag scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute to get the Union (4-4-8) on the scoreboard with his 10th goal of the season. Mikael Uhre gave Philadelphia the lead two minutes later when he took a pass from Quinn Sullivan and scored his fifth goal of the campaign.

