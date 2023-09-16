Pierce Holley’s 25-yard TD pass to Justin Thomas helps E. Illinois beat Illinois State 14-13

Pierce Holley threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Justin Thomas in the closing seconds to help Eastern Illinois beat Illinois State 14-13. Wenkers Wright scored on a 3-yard run midway through the third quarter and Mason Blakemore added a 12-yard TD run with 4:04 to play that, after the PAT attempt failed, made it 13-7. Eastern Illinois threw an interception on its ensuing drive, its defense then forced a three-and-out but a 71-yard punt by Illinois State’s Ian Wagner gave the Panthers possession at their own 7. Holley led a nine-play, 93-yard drive that culminated when Holley hit Thomas on the right side of the end zone. Zack Annexstad had 234 yards passing with two interceptions for Illinois State. Daniel Sobkowicz added seven receptions for 89 yards.

