Phillies start spring training following Division Series loss and quiet offseason

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies remain without a World Series title for a core built around Bryce Harper. Catcher J.T. Realmuto says: “We’re all aware of Father Time” and adds: “We don’t have unlimited time together. There’s a bit of urgency to make that happen.” After winning their first National League East title since 2011, the Phillies lost to the New York Mets in the Division series. Philadelphia’s most notable offseason moves were to acquire left-hander Jesús Luzardo from Miami and to sign right-handers Jordan Romano and Joe Ross along with outfielder Max Kepler.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.