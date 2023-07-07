Phillies’ RHP Andrew Painter undergoing testing on right elbow after setback

MIAMI (AP) — Top Philadelphia Phillies prospect Andrew Painter is undergoing testing because of discomfort in his right elbow. Manager Rob Thomson did not say Friday what type of testing Painter will have but said the 19-year-old right-hander starting feeling discomfort after a bullpen session on Thursday. Painter sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow during spring training. He was scheduled for a batting practice session Tuesday but it was postponed because of stiffness. He threw off a bullpen mound Wednesday in Clearwater, Florida.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.