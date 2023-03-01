Phillies’ prospect Painter dazzles with heat in spring debut

Philadelphia Phillies pitching prospect Andrew Painter pitched two solid innings in his spring training debut. The 19-year-old allowed one run on three hits with a strikeout in a 4-4 tie with Minnesota. Painter’s fastball touched 99 mph against Twins star Carlos Correa. Painter also struck out eight-year veteran Max Kepler. Philadelphia catcher Garrett Stubbs praised Painter’s poise, saying there is still plenty of room for growth. Painter is making a bid to make Philadelphia’s starting rotation out of spring training.

