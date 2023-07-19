Phillies doctors recommend elbow surgery for top prospect Andrew Painter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies medical staff has recommended right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Painter have surgery on his right elbow. The team said the Phillies medical staff recommended that Painter undergo a UCL reconstruction on his elbow with ulnar nerve transposition surgery. The 20-year-old Painter sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow during spring training in March. Painter has a surgical consultation on July 24 in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.