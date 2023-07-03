Philipsen wins third stage of the Tour de France, Yates keeps overall lead

BAYONNE, France (AP) — Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen has won the third stage of the Tour de France in a bunched sprint while Adam Yates kept the race leader’s yellow jersey. Philipsen was expertly led to the front by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel and comfortably held off German rider Phil Bauhaus and Australian Caleb Ewan as they dashed to the line. Danish sprinter Fabio Jakobsen placed fourth and Belgian standout Wout van Aert finished fifth after failing to overtake Philipsen on the right and backing off near a crash barrier. They all clocked 4 hours 43 minutes, 15 seconds on the 193-kilometer (120-mile) route from Amorebieta-Etxano in Spain’s Basque country to Bayonne in France.

