Philadelphia visits Minnesota after shootout victory

Philadelphia Flyers (21-14-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (17-19-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Philadelphia Flyers after the Flyers took down the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in a shootout.

Minnesota has a 10-8-2 record at home and a 17-19-4 record overall. The Wild have gone 14-7-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Philadelphia has a 21-14-6 record overall and an 11-6-4 record in road games. The Flyers have conceded 113 goals while scoring 116 for a +3 scoring differential.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams play this season. The Flyers won 6-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has six goals and 24 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored six goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Joel Farabee has scored 12 goals with 18 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-4-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (undisclosed), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jonas Brodin: out (upper-body), Filip Gustavsson: out (lower-body), Kirill Kaprizov: out (upper body), Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed).

Flyers: Noah Cates: out (foot), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.