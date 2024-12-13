Philadelphia visits Minnesota after Laughton’s 4-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (14-12-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (19-6-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Minnesota Wild after Scott Laughton scored four goals in the Flyers’ 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings.

Minnesota has gone 7-4-1 in home games and 19-6-4 overall. The Wild have gone 9-2-2 when scoring a power-play goal.

Philadelphia has a 14-12-4 record overall and a 7-4-3 record in road games. The Flyers have allowed 100 goals while scoring 89 for a -11 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Flyers won the previous matchup 7-5. Laughton scored four goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has scored 18 goals with 25 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 15 goals and 21 assists for the Flyers. Matvei Michkov has scored five goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Flyers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.