Philadelphia plays Minnesota after Sanheim’s 2-goal showing

Minnesota Wild (41-22-8, second in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (26-32-12, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Minnesota Wild after Travis Sanheim scored two goals in the Flyers’ 6-3 win over the Florida Panthers.

Philadelphia has a 14-16-5 record in home games and a 26-32-12 record overall. The Flyers have given up 231 goals while scoring 186 for a -45 scoring differential.

Minnesota has a 19-11-5 record in road games and a 41-22-8 record overall. The Wild rank fifth in the league with 311 total penalties (averaging 4.4 per game).

The teams square off Thursday for the second time this season. The Wild won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Tippett has 21 goals and 18 assists for the Flyers. Sanheim has three goals over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 39 goals and 35 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored seven goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out for season (back), Travis Konecny: out (upper-body), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Wild: Gustav Nyquist: out (shoulder), Kirill Kaprizov: out (lower body), Jared Spurgeon: day to day (illness).

