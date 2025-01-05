Phelps scores 18 as No. 13 Texas A&M extends win streak to 8 with 80-60 victory over Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Zhuric Phelps had 18 points and Pharrel Payne added 15 to lead No. 13 Texas A&M to an 80-60 win over Texas in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools Saturday night. Texas A&M (12-2, 1-0 SEC) extended its winning streak to eight games in the first on-campus meeting between these rivals since 2012. The game was tied at halftime before the Aggies opened the second half with a 15-2 run to make it 52-39 with about 14 ½ minutes left. Phelps led the way in that stretch with six points and a steal.

