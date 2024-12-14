Pharrel Payne’s big game helps No. 17 Texas A&M pull away from No. 11 Purdue 70-66

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Zhuric Phelps and Pharrel Payne each scored 16 points to lead No. 17 Texas A&M past No. 11 Purdue 70-66 in the first of two games at the Indy Classic. The Aggies have won five straight. Payne had season-high totals in points and rebounds with nine. All-SEC guard Wade Taylor IV finished with 15 points and five assists before an injury forced him to leave with 1:36 to play. He did not return. Braden Smith led the Boilermakers with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Purdue lost for the second time in three games and never completely recovered after falling into a 62-50 deficit with 4:44 to go.

